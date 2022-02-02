Chesterfield fans before the 1-0 FA Trophy first round defeat to Notts County on 14th Dec 2019. Who can you spot?

See who you can spot in our retro fans gallery from past Chesterfield matches with Notts Country

Fixtures against Notts County are always great occasions – and sure to attract a bumper crowd.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:01 am

Our latest retro Spireites fans gallery takes us back to two such occasions. The first of these images shows some of the fans who were at Meadow Lane when Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Feb 1 2020 in a National League fixture.

The second set of pictures head back to the FA Trophy first round defeat to the Magpies on 14 December 2019 when former favourite Kristian Dennis hit the winner to send County through to the next round.

1. Fans in the stands

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

