Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off before their 2-1 defeat against the old Bury at Gigg Lane in September 2016.Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off before their 2-1 defeat against the old Bury at Gigg Lane in September 2016.
See who you can spot in our retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's matches with Bury in 2016

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Feb 2022, 08:26 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
In our latest Spireites fans retro gallery we’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these pics from two matches with the former Bury club.

The first batch takes us back to a fine 3-0 win at home to Bury at the back end of the 2015/16 season.

The latter pictures are taken from a 2-1 defeat at Gigg Lane on September 2016. Kristian Dennis scored for Spireites that day, but it was not enough to get anything from the game after Tom Pope hit an 87th minute winner.

Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans.

Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30 April 2016

Chesterfield fans before a 3-0 win over Bury. Goals from Jay O'Shea, Lee Novak and Dan Gardner sealed the win in front of 7,232 fans.Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016

Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016

Chesterfield 3 Bury 0 - 30th April 2016

