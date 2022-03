See who you can spot in our retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's defeat at Sutton United in 2019

Sutton won the clash 4-0 on a particularly low day for Chesterfield as the Londonders continued their push towards the Football League.

Spireites were backed by great numbers as ever that day and our match photographer captured these rather glum faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Sutton United 4 Chesterfield 0 - 21st Sept 2019 It was a miserable day for these Chesterfield fans following a 4-0 defeat to Sutton United in September 2019. Photo: AHPix Photo Sales

2. Sutton United 4 Chesterfield 0 - 21st Sept 2019 It was a miserable day for these Chesterfield fans following a 4-0 defeat to Sutton United in September 2019. Photo: AHPix Photo Sales

3. Sutton United 4 Chesterfield 0 - 21st Sept 2019 It was a miserable day for these Chesterfield fans following a 4-0 defeat to Sutton United in September 2019. Photo: AHPix Photo Sales

4. Sutton United 4 Chesterfield 0 - 21st Sept 2019 It was a miserable day for these Chesterfield fans following a 4-0 defeat to Sutton United in September 2019. Photo: AHPix Photo Sales