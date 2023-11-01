News you can trust since 1855
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.
See if you or your mates feature in this retro gallery of Chesterfield fans watching the boys

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 08:10 GMT

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans enjoying backing their side around the country.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Spireites today, here.

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

3. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Town fans soak up the spring sunshine at Griffin Park.

4. Brentford v Chesterfield 2005

Town fans soak up the spring sunshine at Griffin Park. Photo: JPI

