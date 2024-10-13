Spireites were pegged back four minutes into stoppage-time by David McGoldrick’s equaliser.
It left Spireites fans going home to contemplate yet another home draw, though a home draw which offers plenty of encouragement.
The game was watched by a crowd of 10,032, 9,000 of which were home fans.
Our photographer Jason Chadwick captured just some of the Spireites fans in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Spireites 2 Notts County 2
Chesterfield were seconds away from victory before being undone by a 94th minute equaliser. Photo: Jason Chadwick
