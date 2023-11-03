News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield fans ahead of the game with Dover Athletic on the first day of the season.Chesterfield fans ahead of the game with Dover Athletic on the first day of the season.
Chesterfield fans ahead of the game with Dover Athletic on the first day of the season.

See if you know anyone in this retro fans gallery from Chesterfield's fixtures against Dover in 2019

Things have certainly changed for Chesterfield in the National League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jan 2022, 13:46 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:25 GMT

Far from being one of two dominate forces in the league, Spireites failed to beat Dover in 2019.

Spireites were held to a 0-0 draw on April 6 as the 2018/19 campaign came to a close.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat at home on August 3 2019 after two Alfie Pavey goals in the last 15 minutes cancelled out Scott Boden’s opener.

These are just some of the fans that were at those games. Take a look and see if you can spot a fan that you know.

Get all the latest Chesterfield FC news, here.

Chesterfield fans ahead of a game with Dover.

1.

Chesterfield fans ahead of a game with Dover. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans prior to kick-off against Dover as the start of the 2019/20 season draws near.

2. Faces in the crowd

Chesterfield fans prior to kick-off against Dover as the start of the 2019/20 season draws near. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans ahead of a game with Dover.

3. Chesterfield v Dover Athletic

Chesterfield fans ahead of a game with Dover. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover. Do you know anyone pictured?

4. Who do you know?

Chesterfield fans at the The Perrys Crabble Stadium for the fixture at Dover. Do you know anyone pictured? Photo: Howard Roe / ahpix.com

Related topics:ChesterfieldNational LeagueSpireites