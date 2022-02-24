Chesterfield fans at Torquay for the 3-0 win in December 2019.placeholder image
Chesterfield fans at Torquay for the 3-0 win in December 2019.

See if you know any of these Chesterfield fans who made the trip to Torquay United back in December 2019

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 10:12 BST
Faltering Spireites head to Torquay United at the weekend desperate for three points.

Our latest Spireites fans retro gallery takes us back to December 2019 when they did just that.

The fans were rewarded with a fine 3-0 win, thanks to goal from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis.

The gallery also looks back on an entertaining 2-2 draw at Borehamwood on August 10 2019. Spireites went 2-1 up through Scott Boden and Jonathan Smith.

But they were pegged back on 55 minutes before Laurence Maguire was sent off five minutes later.

If you have any Spireires retro pics you would like to share, email [email protected]

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019.

1. Torquay United v Chesterfield

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019.

2. Torquay United v Chesterfield,

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Just some of the fans who saw Chesterfield play out a 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in August 2019.

3. Borehamwood v Chesterfield

Just some of the fans who saw Chesterfield play out a 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in August 2019. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019.

4. Torquay United v Chesterfield

Some of the fans who saw Chesterfield's 3-0 win at Torquay on 22nd December 2019. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

