See if you feature in our gallery of Chesterfield fans watching the draw against Fleetwood Town FC

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 13:45 BST
Chesterfield earned a draw against Fleetwood Town.

Chesterfield remain unbeaten at home but they had to settle for a point as they drew 1-1 against Fleetwood Town, on Saturday.

The draw keeps the Blues sixth in the table, two points off the automatic promotion places.

DT photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to get these great pictures.

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town fc, 18th October. Fans gallery.

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town fc, 18th October. Fans gallery. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town fc, 18th October. Fans gallery. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town fc, 18th October. Fans gallery. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town fc, 18th October. Fans gallery. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:ChesterfieldBluesSpireites
