Tom Naylor scored with four minutes to go to cancel out Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s first-half goal.

The draw means Spireites remain unbeaten in the league at home.

MK Dons manager Paul Warne said it was ‘two points dropped’ for his side against their promotion rivals.

“There is a bit of ill feeling in my mouth because it just feels like it is two points we have dropped,” he said. “If you are going to be successful, you can’t afford to drop those two points.

"Credit to Chesterfield, they worked hard to get an equaliser. We have got to get better at seeing games out. It is always disappointing to concede late on.”

Photographer Tina Jenner took these pictures of some of the fans who saw the game. Have a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website daily.

1 . Spireites 1 MK Dons 1 Tom Nayor scored a late leveller to earn Chesterfield a draw against promotion rivals MK Dons. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 1 MK Dons 1 Tom Nayor scored a late leveller to earn Chesterfield a draw against promotion rivals MK Dons. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 1 MK Dons 1 Tom Nayor scored a late leveller to earn Chesterfield a draw against promotion rivals MK Dons. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales