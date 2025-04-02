Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.
Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.

See if you can spot someone you know watching Chesterfield beating Carlisle United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
Spireites are that little bit closer to the play-off places.

A dominant 2-1 win over seemingly doomed Carlisle United moved Spireites to within four points of Grimsby Town and with a game in hand.

Photographer Tina Jenner captured some of the fans who saw Spireites bag the points. Take a look here and see who you might know.

For full reaction – and plenty more Spireites news – visit our website daily.

Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.

1. Spireites 2 Carlisle 1

Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.

2. Spireites 2 Carlisle 1

Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.

3. Spireites 2 Carlisle 1

Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places.

4. Spireites 2 Carlisle 1

Chesterfield picked up an important win against Carlisle United to close the gap on the play-off places. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice