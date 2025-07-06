It was all going so well for Town after Will Grigg opened the scoring on 52 minutes.

But it didn’t go to plan after that with Matlock coming from behind to win with two goals from two trialists.

The game was watched by a sold-out crowd with Spireites fans filling out the ground. On hand was phootgrapher Tina Jenner to capture pictures of just some of the Spireites fans who watched on.

See who you know here. And join the debate on our social media channels and give us your thoughts on the game.

Get more reaction – and Spireites news – on our website daily.

1 . Matlock 2 Spireites 1 Chesterfield began pre-season with defeat in front of a sold-out crowd at Matlock Town. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

