See if you can spot someone you know in this gallery of fans getting a glimpse of the new Chesterfield team at Matlock

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jul 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 08:43 BST
Spireites got their pre-season campaign off to a flat start with defeat at Matlock.

It was all going so well for Town after Will Grigg opened the scoring on 52 minutes.

But it didn’t go to plan after that with Matlock coming from behind to win with two goals from two trialists.

The game was watched by a sold-out crowd with Spireites fans filling out the ground. On hand was phootgrapher Tina Jenner to capture pictures of just some of the Spireites fans who watched on.

See who you know here. And join the debate on our social media channels and give us your thoughts on the game.

Matlock 2 Spireites 1

Photo: Tina Jenner

Matlock 2 Spireites 1

Photo: Tina Jenner

Matlock 2 Spireites 1

Photo: Tina Jenner

Matlock 2 Spireites 1

Photo: Tina Jenner

