See if you can spot a mate in these pictures of Chesterfield fans watching defeat at Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Sep 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
Spireites fans returned to the scene where last season was sadly ended.

And they left Walsall on Saturday with that feeling of defeat once again after Spireites were beaten 1-0.

Spireites piled on the pressure late on after Walsall midfielder Charlie Lakin was sent off after picking up a second yellow card midway through the second half.

But the hosts stood firm to leave Town fans facing another frustrating journey home.

Here are just some of the fans who made the journey, taken by Tina Jenner.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo: Tina Jenner

