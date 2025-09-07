And they left Walsall on Saturday with that feeling of defeat once again after Spireites were beaten 1-0.

Spireites piled on the pressure late on after Walsall midfielder Charlie Lakin was sent off after picking up a second yellow card midway through the second half.

But the hosts stood firm to leave Town fans facing another frustrating journey home.

Here are just some of the fans who made the journey, taken by Tina Jenner.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Walsall 1 Spireites 0 It was another frustrating trip to Walsall for Spireites fans as the hosts held on under late pressure to leave Town defeated.

