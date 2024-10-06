Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.
Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.

See if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery of Chesterfield fans watching the draw with Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2024, 20:06 GMT
Spireites battled back to come from behind twice in draw 2-2 with League Two leaders Walsall.

Nathan Lowe scored both Walsall goals while Darren Oldaker and Dilan Markanday pegged the Saddlers back.

Our man Jason Chadwick was on hand to snap some of the Spireites fans in the bumper 9,000 crowd.

Take a look here and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website, here.

Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.

1. Spireites 2 Walsall 2

Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.

2. Spireites 2 Walsall 2

Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.

3. Spireites 2 Walsall 2

Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall.

4. Spireites 2 Walsall 2

Chesterfield came from behind twice to draw at home to Walsall. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague TwoSpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice