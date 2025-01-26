Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale.Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale.
See if you can spot a Chesterfield fan you know in this gallery of pictures from the draw with Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Armando Dobra scored a second half equaliser to earn Spireites a share of the spoils against Port Vale.

Spireites fell behind in the opening minutes but worked to get back in it and get something from the game.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the drama unfold, courtesy of our match photographer Brian Eyre.

1. Spireites 1 Port Vale 1

Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Spireites 1 Port Vale 1

Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Spireites 1 Port Vale 1

Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Spireites 1 Port Vale 1

Armando Dobra hit a second half equaliser to rescue a point for Chesterfield against Port Vale. Photo: Brian Eyre

