It’s been an enthralling season so far as Spireites battle to establish themselves in the top seven.
And no matter whether it has been a home game or a long away day, the fans have been there in big numbers to give brilliant support.
Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have been there to watch their side. Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Spireites news on our website.
1. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1
Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1
Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1
Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Spireites 2 Grimsby 1
Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre