It’s been an enthralling season so far as Spireites battle to establish themselves in the top seven.

And no matter whether it has been a home game or a long away day, the fans have been there in big numbers to give brilliant support.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have been there to watch their side. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website.

1 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales