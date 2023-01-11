News you can trust since 1855
From left to right, John Seasman, Phill Walker, Brian Scrimgeour, Jim Brown, Steve Kendal, Mick Henderson and Ernie Moss, parading the Division Four title in front of the fans in May 1985.

See how many of these Chesterfield FC players you can remember from the early to mid 1980's - gallery

Chesterfield had some memorable moments and players in the early 1980’s, including a team who won the Anglo Scottish Cup and the Fourth Division.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

But how many of these players can you remember? Take a look at this gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

If you have pictures or memories of your time supporting Spireites during this period, email [email protected]

Get all the latest Spireites news here.

1. Chesterfield v Hereford - 2 October 1984

A triumphant goal on the return of Ernie Moss to make the scoreline 3-1 against Hereford on 2 October 1984.

Photo: dt

2. Sheffield United v Chesterfield - 13 December 1980

Alan Crawford of Chesterfield and Ryan of United tangle during a match between Sheffield United and Chesterfield on 13 December 1980.

Photo: DT

3. Halifax v Chesterfield

The ball is safely in the hands of Halifax keeper Robert Hunt, but Chesterfield's Bob Newton appears to be checking that he's still got his teeth.

Photo: Submitted

4. Chesterfield v Sunderland

Phil Tingay he dives out to meet a challenge by Dick Malone during a match against Sunderland.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

