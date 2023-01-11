See how many of these Chesterfield FC players you can remember from the early to mid 1980's - gallery
Chesterfield had some memorable moments and players in the early 1980’s, including a team who won the Anglo Scottish Cup and the Fourth Division.
But how many of these players can you remember? Take a look at this gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
If you have pictures or memories of your time supporting Spireites during this period, email [email protected]

