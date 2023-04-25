'Secret weapon' - four Chesterfield talking points ahead of third successive play-off campaign

Fourth not a disaster

There’s no doubt that finishing third would be a huge boost to Chesterfield’s promotion hopes. What’s not to like about avoiding the elimination round and getting a home tie in a one-legged semi-final in front of a packed out Technique? But if it is be fourth then it is not the end of the world. They’d be at home to either Boreham Wood, Bromley or Southend United in the eliminator and, if successful, they would then travel to Woking in the semi-final.

Putting a positive spin on it, the Spireites have actually been very good on the road recently. The defeat at Bromley on Saturday was their first in seven away, a run which included five wins. Not only that, they won 1-0 at Woking just one month ago, so they have proved they can go there and get a result. It would mean they would have to do it the hard way but finishing fourth wouldn’t mean the promotion dream is over.

Chesterfield are gearing up for their third successive play-off campaign in the National League. Picture: Ellie Hoad/Every Second Media.

Secret weapon?

Ideally by now we would have seen Armando Dobra in the ‘10’ behind Andy Dallas and they would have been able to get used to how each other play. We could still get a glimpse of that this Saturday if Dobs is deemed fit enough after his hamstring problem. Again, thinking positively, perhaps the fact that play-off opponents have not seen them together yet means they can’t plan for them and they could be caught off guard. They could be Chesterfield’s secret weapon.

‘No trust’

Paul Cook’s post-match comments after the defeat to Bromley understandably caused a bit of concern among the fanbase. Hearing that he is ‘struggling’ to ‘trust’ some of the players is brutally honest but also a little worrying at this stage of the season.. However, it could spark a positive reaction. If I was a player and was wondering whether I’m one of the players he doesn’t have full belief in, I would go all out to show him in these next few big games that he can.

Can they do it?