Second half blitz sees Belper beat Buxton

Belper Town ladies enjoyed a good away win.

Belper Town Ladies put in an outstanding second half performance to blow Buxton away at Silverlands and move to 5th in the fledgling East Midlands Womens Regional Football League Division One North.

Dom Anderson welcomed back several players who were unavailable last weekend but Belper struggled to settle and the Bucks took the lead in the 13th minute. When the Nailers were unable to clear, Hannah Baker struck a nice shot from outside the box to open the scoring.

On 17 minutes Belper went close when Mia Carnelley's free-kick was flicked on by Alice Faulding but the hosts cleared it off the line.

Eight minutes later a great ball from Freya Wilson found Sky Hughes, her shot was saved and she rolled the rebound back to Wilson who also saw her effort stopped by Megan Armett.

Four minutes before the break Belper's Leah Longdon was forced off when a serious injury meant the stretcher was required and both teams wish her well.

The visitors suffered another setback within three minutes of the second half restart when Baker's free-kick was turned in to her own net by Mia Carnelley. It was harsh on a player who would go on to secure the Managers Player of the Match award for a great performance out of position.

This would prove to be the end of any troubles for Belper who subsequently clicked into gear and produced a performance which was a privilege to watch from the stands.

It took a few minutes to warm up to the first goal. On 54 minutes Buxton could only half clear a free-kick and Honor White's shot was saved.

In the 57th minute the Nailers won three corners in a row as they piled on the pressure. From the third, Hughes saw her shot gathered by Armett.

A minute later at the other end Alysha Evans found Rebecca Austin but Hannah Whysall was out quickly to produce a great block.

Belper were back in the match on 61 minutes. A long goal kick by Whysall was flicked on by Wilson into the path of Hughes who ran on before squaring back for Wilson who provided an ice cool finish inside the box.

The Nailers went close again five minutes later when Faulding found Carnelley, her cross just eluded Hughes.

In the 71st minute the scores were levelled. Honor White swung the ball in from the right and it evaded everyone and bounced into the corner of the net with Faulding ready to pounce on any rebound.

The 74th minute saw the Nailers take the lead. Carnelley struck a free-kick from close to the halfway line which bounced over everyone inside the box and back off the post. Faulding was on hand to hammer home the rebound.

The points were nearly secured a couple of minutes later when a Hollie Thompson cross from the left found Honor White, she laid the ball off for Faulding but the shot was just over the bar.

On 79 minutes Hill ran through for Buxton and tried her luck from range but Whysall's handling was once again exemplary.

Belper created some daylight with nine minutes remaining when Faulding found Hughes who ran on and produced a nice finish.

The goal of the match, and potentially the season came two minutes into injury time. Hughes picked the ball up 30 yards out and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

A great and memorable afternoon to be a fan of Belper Town Ladies with some brilliant football on display.

Freya Wilson collected the Opposition awarded Player of the Match award.

Manager Dom Anderson had this to say at full-time:

"We know we go into every game this season as underdogs, we have to fight for every single point. Today our players showed a level of character that just cannot be coached.

"The two Players of the Match, firstly Mia Carnelley playing an unfamiliar position was superb today and played so many dangerous probing balls.

"Then Freya Wilson, what can we even say about Freya? She's just a player who seems to be able to do anything. She's been here a couple of months and she's lifted her teammates. Today she got her first league goal too.

"I'm proud of every single Nailer today, the goalscorers (Faulding, White, Hughes and Wilson) but also the defence and goalkeeper who often miss out on praise. This is a special team and we will fight in every game this season for each other, the badge and the town".