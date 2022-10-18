The League Two Cobblers will make the trip to the Technique Stadium on Saturday, November 5 for the first round cup tie.

Lining-up against the Spireites that day could be Max Dyche, 19, son of former Blues defender Sean, who made more than 200 appearances in seven years at the club, including scoring in the 1997 FA Cup semi-final.

Young Dyche, who like his dad is also a centre-back, has come through the academy at Northampton, making his debut in December 2020.

Max Dyche. Picture: Getty.

He signed his first professional contract in May 2021 and has since had loan spells in non-league with Kidderminster Harriers and Brackley Town.

So far this season he has made seven appearances. He has started both of Northampton’s games in the Papa John’s Trophy and captained the side for the first time against Cambridge United last month.

Unsurprisingly, Max says his dad’s influence on his career has been ‘massive.’

"He has been massively influential right from the minute I started playing football," he told the Northampton Chronicle. “He made sure that he let me know that it would be my choice to play football but once I went down that route, he said he would help me in any way he could and he has done, which has been a massive boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's obviously shaped my upbringing. He was a centre-half and I've followed in his footsteps.”

His dad Sean ended his playing career at the Cobblers after two years at the club between 2005 and 2007.