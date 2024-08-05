Scunthorpe United manager praises Chesterfield's quality after pre-season friendly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scunthorpe United manager Andy Butler praised Chesterfield’s quality as the Spireites won 3-0 at Glanford Park in their final pre-season outing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues were ruthless in the first 45, leading 3-0 after just 22 minutes, thanks to goals from Michael Jacobs, Ryan Colclough and Liam Mandeville.

The Iron were spirited but didn’t have the required firepower to get themselves back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butler said: “Give Chesterfield credit, they are a very good outfit, led by a very good manager and staff. They caused us problems and we conceded three sloppy goals from our point of view.

Scunthorpe United manager Andy Butler.

"But on the whole I thought we applied ourselves really well. I don’t think 3-0 represents (the game). I thought the players worked hard and took on board information at half-time. Their shape gave us a problem but it is good to have these problems now. I thought in the second-half we were more looking towards their goal than ours.

"Even towards the end of the match you could see we were still hungry to get a goal. It was probably a penalty at the end as well, their player said it was stonewall.”

Scunthorpe finished second in the National League North last season but lost in the play-offs, which led to manager Jimmy Dean being sacked and being replaced by Butler, who acknowledged that they won’t face the same level of opposition in the sixth-tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "They have got some great players in their team. They have got momentum that has pushed them into League Two and that is what we have got to strive towards now.

"We can’t overthink this result. I am alright with it. I am not disappointed with the result. I am not about results in pre-season. It is all about performance and application.

"The players are disappointed because they lost 3-0 but it is against a League Two side and we are not going to come up against that quality in our league.”