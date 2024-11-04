​Scott strike defeats the Gladiators

​Josh Scott’s late goal earned hosts Stockton Town all three points as they saw off Matlock Town on Saturday.

​It made it two straight defeats for the Gladiators but, as against Macclesfield FC four days earlier, they were always in this game and ultimately lost it due to a lack of concentration at the back.

Matlock had the first effort of note when Sam Essien’s curling shot was easily dealt with by Stockton keeper Nathan Harker.

Stephen Thompson’s good work down the right then saw him cross for Scott but he put his shot just wide of the post in the hosts’ first serious assault on the Matlock goal.

Sam Essien was among those to go close for Matlock.

Kev Hayes then shot too high for Stockton, before Essien was sent through on goal for the Gladiators but Harker was able to get out and block the midfielder as he was primed to score.

Stockton then threatened twice more before the break, Thompson doing so both times as first a fine effort was just over the top, then Adam Clayton had to be on hand to challenge in the nick of time when Thompson bore down on goal following a counter-attack.

The second-half followed a similar pattern, Michael Sweet going close for Stockton with a half volley over the top and then Sam Smart getting a shot in for Matlock which Harker dealt with.

Matlock then lost Kwame Boateng injured but as they reorganised with Shaun Brisley entering the fray, they didn’t deal with a Stockton corner and Scott was able to turn the ball home.

The Gladiators were then unable to get an equaliser despite some late pressure and they ultimately returned home with nothing, the result putting them back in the NPL Premier Division relegation zone.

Stockton: Harker, King, Baggs, Painter, Nicholson, Coulthard, Hayes (Birtles 87’), Butterworth, Scott, Thompson (Fowler 68’), Sweet (Gallacher 63’)

Unused Subs: Purewal, Spears

Matlock Town: Ravenhill, Boateng (Brisley 76’), Milambo, Clayton, Granite, Oglesby, Smart (Campbell 78’), Bachirou (Wood 90+1), Gibson, Essien (Durose 68’), Thompson.

Unused sub: Kendall.

Att: 720