Chesterfield’s 3-0 scoreline against Fleetwood Town was not a true reflection of the game, claimed Pete Wild.

The Spireites scored three goals after the break, with Ryan Colclough, Ash Palmer and Paddy Madden netting in what a was comfortable victory for the hosts, although Wild disagreed.

“It is moments in games,” he explained. “They have had four moments and scored three. We have had two moments and not scored any. There is not a lot gone on in the match. The two teams cancelled each other out in the first-half. The first goal breaks the deadlock. They then have more enthusiasm than they had had. Then they score from a set-piece – I have seen Ash Palmer score many of them over the years – and then we did not defended a cross for the third.

"Ultimately, it is 3-0, but you think about the game, it is four moments, three goals, and two big moments for us, one at 1-0, which could have changed the game.

"For 50 minutes it was an away performance that you would like. I don’t think there was a lot between the two teams today. There was one team working a lot without the ball and controlling the other team without the ball and another team playing a lot of passes but not really going anywhere. The scoreline does not really reflect what went on.”

Wild also revealed that a couple of injuries and illness in the camp meant that they had to change their plans.

He explained: “We spent this week planning for a 3-5-2 but then on Thursday we got told that Brendan Wiredu was injured and would be out for the season. Brendan had done all the tactical work. James Bolton then had a sore back so we could not bring him in. The physio then got a text off Phoenix Patterson at 1am this morning saying he is ill. We have had illness all around the camp, I have not been well, I have not been great with it. So we changed to a four (at the back) because of personnel. All those things chucked into a pot, I don’t think they have given it a bad crack today.”