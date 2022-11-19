The Moors started brightly in the early stages but once Joe Quigley put the Spireites in front on 15 minutes there only looked like being one winner.

Bailey Clements scored for the second successive game with less than 20 minutes remaining and the scoreline could have been bigger in the end.

Giving his summary of the match, Ardley said: “Same old thing, you have to take your chances when they come and you have to do your jobs very well without the ball when you come away from home.

Neal Ardley, manager of Solihull Moors.

"You can’t concede from a set-piece like we have, it was poor, not just from the player who was meant to be marking their goalscorer but from everybody, the desire inside the box was not good enough. The desire to score goals in the other box is not where it should be either.

"Between the boxes there is not bundles wrong, we play good football, we can control possession as much as anybody, but you win and lose games at both ends of the pitch and at the moment we could not get them more wrong if we tried.”

The Moors drop to seventh following the defeat and they have now not won any of their last five in the league.

Ardley added: "We need to reset, nine games in four weeks is ridiculously tough. We have got a lot of injuries and a lot of players going out to play who aren’t really fit enough at the moment.

