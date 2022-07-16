The midfielder teased his departure via twitter earlier in the week without naming his destination club.

The 26-year-old made 37 league appearances for The Spireites last season, helping himself to six goals for the National League side.

Khan told Swindon Town’s website: “I’m lost for words to be here and really excited to get going. I’ve gone quite a long route in my footballing career to get to this stage, but I feel ready to perform and give my all for this great club.

“The fanbase here is incredible and as soon as I found out Town were interested in signing me I had tunnel vision – I just wanted to get the deal done and it feels great to pull on the shirt.

“I feel my career path has taught me a lot. I’ve had a lot of disappointments in the past but it’s made me stronger and hungry to succeed, and all I’m focused on is doing the very best for Swindon and driving them forward to bigger and better things.”

Swindon’s First-Team Head Coach, Scott Lindsey, added: “It’s great we’ve been able to bring Saidou in and he’s a player I really like.

“He’s dynamic, has great physicality, is a good all-rounder and I’m really looking forward to seeing him settle into the team and drive his career forward here at Swindon.”

Town Technical Director, Sandro Di Michele, added: “Saidou is a really exciting prospect and a player we’ve had our eyes on for a while now.

“He played really well in a good Chesterfield side that reached the play-offs last term and offers us something a little bit different in midfield, so he’s a really good addition for us.”

Born in The Gambia, Khan spent his early career in English non-league football with spells at Dulwich Hamlet, Kingstonian, Chipstead, Tooting & Mitcham United and Carshalton Athletic.