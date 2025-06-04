Ollie Banks has won two league titles at Chesterfield.

When Ollie Banks was asked to sum up his feelings after saying goodbye to Chesterfield for the final time he had a lump in his throat and was fighting back the tears.

Pausing for five seconds, the visibly emotional 32-year-old said: “No, I don’t think I can. It has been quite a tough couple of weeks to be honest. I didn’t think I probably would be leaving but with how it has all worked out it is probably the right time to move on. It has been a bit emotional to be honest.”

Banks’ second spell at the club has given him his best-ever memories in football and his worst ever day. “I am sad it is over but I am happy it has happened,” he summed up perfectly.

The midfielder has left the Spireites for a second time, signing for National League side York City. Banks is one of only five players in the history of the Blues to have won two league titles. He departs after making more than 200 appearances across six years in two spells. Reading between the lines, it sounds like Banks wanted to stay, and Town wanted to keep him, but the length of contract at the Minstermen was too good to turn down, and something Chesterfield weren’t willing to match, so they have gone their separate ways, but on good terms.

Banks won the League Two title with Chesterfield in 2014 before exiting two years later. His journey took him to Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Barrow, before returning to the Spireites in 2022. He always hoped that he would come back and it has been a fairytale for him, helping the club win promotion back to the Football League in 2024 after six painful years in non-league.

"It has worked out really well, I have probably had the best three years that I have ever had,” he said. “It was a bit of a dream to come back.”

Banks’ first game back was his 100th appearance for the club, after leaving on 99 outings, which always irked him. And it was a day to remember for another reason because he ended playing in goal for an hour at Dorking Wanderers after Lucas Covolan was sent off and they had no substitute goalkeeper on the bench.

That season started in bizarre fashion and ended in heartache, with an agonising defeat to Notts County on penalties at Wembley in the play-off final after leading twice in normal time and extra-time, which Banks described as his ‘worst day in football.’

But manager Paul Cook got the squad together a couple of days later and made it clear that they had to use the hurt they were feeling to be successful next time. And they certainly did that, romping to the National League title in style, with top spot as good as secured by the end of January. No team had ever lost a play-off final and then won the league the next season. They were history-makers.

Reflecting back on this season, which saw a play-off place bagged in their first year back in the EFL, Banks’ voice broke as he spoke about the pain everyone felt when hearing about owner Phil Kirk’s cancer diagnosis. “We won’t go into that because I will get a bit…,” he says as his voice tails off.

When the talented Banks left the first time Chesterfield were in League One and it was his aim to help them get back there but he won’t be able to do that now, which he admitted is ‘disappointing.’

‘A hell of a lot,’ was his response when asked what the football club means to him. “I put a thing out on Twitter…,” he continued as struggled to keep his emotions in check. “Probably the hardest decision I have had to make,” he said after regaining his composure. “It is going to be tough not coming in here everyday being a part of it.” He added with a smile: “But it is time for a change now so I am going to have to get used to it.”

Finishing with a thank you to the fans, his farewell interview is a reminder of the human side of footballers that we often don’t see or that we forget. Not so long ago, too many players passed through the stadium doors without a care in the world. It was just one last payday for them. But Banks is one of the good guys and he will be missed. As the song goes...‘It’s Ollie Banks you know.”