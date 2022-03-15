Ruthless Chesterfield Women put 13 goals past hosts Rise Park​​​​​​​ to go top

Georgia Willson was one of two players who scored four.

The result put them top of the East Midlands Women’s Regional League Premier Division, ahead on goal difference of Northampton who have two games in hand.

Chesterfield took the lead when Hannah Baker’s shot seven minutes in looped into the net.

The lead was then doubled when a driving run from Millie Standen saw her then find Georgia Willson to head into an empty net.

Willson then turned provider when a driving run ended with a cross that was cleared to Kelly Fidler who stroked home the third.

Willson hit the post in search of a fourth but that goal soon came when Captain Eleanor Abercrombie’s free-kick was met by Emily Mapley-Sims who powered the ball home.

There was still time before the break for two more, both scored by Georgina Williams, first with a toe poke and then a good run and finish.

Williams then completed her hat-trick early in the second-half, driving at the defence and then finishing well once more.

Willson got her second, netting after good work by Gina Camfield who then got the ninth goal herself after some good build-up play.

Rise Park pulled a goal back soon afterwards but Willson would soon complete her hat-trick before adding her fourth with a curled effort.