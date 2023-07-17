YORK CITY

The Minstermen have continued their recruitment drive with the addition of striker Dipo Akinyemi, 26, from Scottish Championship side Ayr United, where he scored 24 goals in 46 appearances, for an undisclosed fee. His impressive season saw him finish as the division’s top scorer and collect the player of the year award.

Experienced winger Callum Harriott, 29, who has played for Charlton Athletic and Reading, has also linked-up ahead of the new season.

Kwesi Appiah has joined Boreham Wood. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

BOREHAM WOOD

Experienced striker Kwesi Appiah, 32, has signed on the dotted line following his departure from Crawley Town. The forward, who has had 20 different clubs, scored 10 goals in 17 appearances last season on loan at Colchester United.

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

The Pools have snapped up central defender Emmanuel Onariase, 26, on a free transfer from Dagenham and Redbridge. The West Ham academy graduate has also played for Cheltenham Town and Scunthorpe United.

United have also added striker Chris Wreh, 26, from Southend United, to their ranks.

ROCHDALE

Goalkeeper Louie Moulden, 21, has signed on a season-long loan from Wolves. The youngster was loaned out to Solihull Moors last season and Ebbsfleet United the year before.

OXFORD CITY

The newly-promoted side have brought in Belgium-born striker Pierre Fonkeu, 26, from Dartford, where he scored 10 goals last season.

AFC FYLDE