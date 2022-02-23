Chesterfield's big injury list and when key players could return for National League promotion push
Injuries have been a consistent theme throughout Chesterfield’s season and they have as many as nine players in the treatment room at the moment.
In case you have lost track, here’s a rundown of who is out and when they could be back...
Gavin Gunning
The skipper has not played since January 8 against Chelsea. He has missed the last nine games with a shin and calf injury. However, he is not thought to be far away from returning to action and he was seen being put through his paces before the Wrexham match.
Luke Croll
He suffered a knee injury against Stockport County and is going to be out for two or three months. If he plays again this season it will be towards the end.
Haydn Hollis
Injured his Achilles again and won’t play at all this season. He’s out of contract in the summer so his future is up in the air.
George Carline
Last season’s player of the year suffered a bad knee injury against Wrexham in October. He had hoped to be back around March but it now looks like he will not play again this campaign.
Manny Oyeleke
The midfielder has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a torn calf he suffered against Weymouth.
Jak McCourt
He’s not thought to have broken his leg but he is being assessed for ligament damage after being stretchered off against Solihull Moors. We should find out more by the end of the week.
Jack Clarke
Out for the season following an operation on a ruptured hamstring.
Kabongo Tshimanga
His operation on his fractured leg and dislocated ankle was a success. The striker will be in a race against time to get back fit before the end of the season.
Danny Rowe
He has not played since October because of a health issue and that is still ongoing.
Curtis Weston
Not injured but he is suspended for the next two matches against Yeovil Town and Notts County.