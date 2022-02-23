In case you have lost track, here’s a rundown of who is out and when they could be back...

Gavin Gunning

The skipper has not played since January 8 against Chelsea. He has missed the last nine games with a shin and calf injury. However, he is not thought to be far away from returning to action and he was seen being put through his paces before the Wrexham match.

Gavin Gunning is one of nine Chesterfield players out injured.

Luke Croll

He suffered a knee injury against Stockport County and is going to be out for two or three months. If he plays again this season it will be towards the end.

Haydn Hollis

Injured his Achilles again and won’t play at all this season. He’s out of contract in the summer so his future is up in the air.

George Carline

Last season’s player of the year suffered a bad knee injury against Wrexham in October. He had hoped to be back around March but it now looks like he will not play again this campaign.

Manny Oyeleke

The midfielder has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a torn calf he suffered against Weymouth.

Jak McCourt

He’s not thought to have broken his leg but he is being assessed for ligament damage after being stretchered off against Solihull Moors. We should find out more by the end of the week.

Jack Clarke

Out for the season following an operation on a ruptured hamstring.

Kabongo Tshimanga

His operation on his fractured leg and dislocated ankle was a success. The striker will be in a race against time to get back fit before the end of the season.

Danny Rowe

He has not played since October because of a health issue and that is still ongoing.

Curtis Weston