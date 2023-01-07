'Rose to the occasion' - Chesterfield player ratings from exciting FA Cup tie against West Brom

The Spireites trailed 0-1 and 1-2 before leading 3-2 but conceded a 93rd minute equaliser to send it to a replay.

Ross Fitzsimons 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conceded three times but none of them looked obviously his fault on first viewing. Made a couple of decent saves from both Dike and Thomas-Asante in the second-half to keep the score at 3-2 until the death.

Tyrone Williams scored Chesterfield's first equaliser. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 8

Got caught out for West Brom’s first goal when he dived in and was beaten by Grant, who crossed for Thomas-Asante to volley in. But he made up for it soon after with a clever chop inside and cross which led to Williams’ equaliser. Plenty of energy and enthusiasm throughout and his set-piece routines were a real threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone Williams 8

A surprise starter ahead of Palmer. Scored Chesterfield’s first equaliser when he finished from close-range after a well-worked corner. Him and Grimes had their hands full with West Brom’s forward players but he stood up to the challenge with some calm defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Grimes 8

Chesterfield’s high-line allowed the Baggies to get in behind a number of times early on but Grimes and his team-mates got to grips with it from about the 20-minute mark onwards. Provided the assist for Town’s first equaliser with a header back across goal for Williams to finish. There might be an inquest into who should have been marking Thomas-Asante late on for the dramatic equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Clements 8

He was put on the back-foot early on by the quick feet and trickery of £18m man Diangana who kept cutting inside but he settled down nicely after that and was steady enough. Subbed off with 20 minutes remaining, perhaps with one eye on Wealdstone on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Jones 9

Did a grand job in front of the back four. Snapped into tackles which were greatly appreciated by the home faithful. Battled hard throughout and covered a lot of ground. Read the game intelligently, as he always does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Mandeville 10

Outstanding. Possibly his best-ever performance in a Chesterfield shirt. No blade of grass was left uncovered by him. And as much as he impressed with his work-rate, he was also effective in possession, creating the second equaliser with a fine low cross for Dobra, and on another day he could have had a hat-trick. He curled narrowly wide on his left boot, was denied by a top reaction save by Button at his near-post after a toe-poke, and tested Button again with a clever flick from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Oldaker 8

Took a bit of time for him to get into his stride and to get up with the pace of the game but he put in a shift and played his part in a great team performance. Subbed off with 20 to go. Another one whose legs might have been saved for Wealdstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Akinola 10

Rose to the occasion and put in a brilliant showing. He was constantly snapping at the heels of the West Brom players and pressed all afternoon. He was a nuisance who never stopped running and tackling. He drove forward with the ball several times and it helped take the pressure off. Hooked a chance over the bar early after half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Dobra 10

Two emphatic finishes to make it 2-2 and 3-2. Has now scored in all four of Chesterfied’s FA Cup matches, scoring five times. He carried the fight to West Brom in the first-half and he did not look out of place against the Championship side at all. He pressed hard, hurried, hassled and dribbled and got West Brom back-peddling. Replaced late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Quigley 8

Didn’t see loads of the ball but he worked his socks off and it was his shot that forced Button to parry into the path of Dobra to make it 3-2. Replaced after 77 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branden Horton 7

Replaced Clements on 70 minutes and provided some fresh legs down the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Banks 7

Came on for Oldaker with 20 to go and he did well. Got up to the pace of the game and was neat and tidy in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

Replaced Quigley on 77 minutes. Had one half-chance but his shot hit the side-netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akwasi Asante N/A

Came on for Akinola on 87 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A