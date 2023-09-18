Watch more videos on Shots!

Dobra was the Blues’ top scorer last season but he had gone eight games without a goal before the weekend.

He pounced in the 82nd minute to secure a fourth straight win for Town which sent them top of the league.

Webb told the DT: “It is hard when you get such a name for yourself in your first full season of men’s football because everyone thinks he is going to go to Ronaldo status overnight and it doesn’t quite work like that.

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He works his socks off, he has shown some great bits, just because he has not been banging goals in every week doesn’t mean he has not been contributing to the team.

"We saw his work-rate and his tackling today and I even had him marking from corners because he is aggressive.

"I am so glad he scored. You can see what he means to the fans. In my opinion, he loves being here and he loves the club.”

Dobra’s winner was assisted by James Berry, who once again came off the bench to make a positive impact.

Berry has only started one out of seven matches since signing from Macclesfield but with Michael Jacobs now suspended after being sent off on Saturday he could get his chance against Halifax on Tuesday.

On Berry, Webb added: "He is still learning. There were moments at the end, tactical things, that we need to work on with him like out of possession and getting back into shape when we are up against it.

"While you are coming on and helping us win games, long may that continue.