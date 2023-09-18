News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

'Ronaldo status' - weight lifted off Armando Dobra's shoulders after scoring first goal of season for Chesterfield

Spireites coach Danny Webb was pleased for Armando Dobra after his first goal of the season handed Chesterfield a 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet United.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dobra was the Blues’ top scorer last season but he had gone eight games without a goal before the weekend.

He pounced in the 82nd minute to secure a fourth straight win for Town which sent them top of the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Webb told the DT: “It is hard when you get such a name for yourself in your first full season of men’s football because everyone thinks he is going to go to Ronaldo status overnight and it doesn’t quite work like that.

Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Armando Dobra. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

"He works his socks off, he has shown some great bits, just because he has not been banging goals in every week doesn’t mean he has not been contributing to the team.

"We saw his work-rate and his tackling today and I even had him marking from corners because he is aggressive.

"I am so glad he scored. You can see what he means to the fans. In my opinion, he loves being here and he loves the club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dobra’s winner was assisted by James Berry, who once again came off the bench to make a positive impact.

Berry has only started one out of seven matches since signing from Macclesfield but with Michael Jacobs now suspended after being sent off on Saturday he could get his chance against Halifax on Tuesday.

On Berry, Webb added: "He is still learning. There were moments at the end, tactical things, that we need to work on with him like out of possession and getting back into shape when we are up against it.

"While you are coming on and helping us win games, long may that continue.

"Michael Jacobs is now suspended so he or another person will obviously get their place (against Halifax).”

Inclusion of young attacker in Chesterfield squad against Ebbsfleet United explained

Related topics:BluesHalifax