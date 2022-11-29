Centre-back Palmer, 30, was officially confirmed as a Town player on Friday before making an unexpected debut off the bench in the first-half of the FA Cup win against AFC Wimbledon the next day, replacing the injured Tyrone Williams.

The defender has joined for an undisclosed fee, penning an 18-month deal, and he won an online man of the match poll, voted by the fans, for his performance against the Dons.

He arrives having won the National League title with Stockport County last season, and he has also bagged the National League North crown with the Hatters.

Ash Palmer pictured scoring for Stockport County against Bolton Wanderers. Image: Getty.

“He will bring a knowledge of how to win titles,” Webb told the DT. “I think it is important to have players and staff who know leagues and who know what you have to do to be top of the league.

“He brings calmness. It takes some doing to come on as a centre-half and you are up against it, when you have not played for a bit, and you don’t really know the lads very well and it is away from home.”

Palmer settled into the backline alongside Jamie Grimes seamlessly and there was one specific moment that really impressed Webb.

He explained: “Straight away he was like ‘give me the ball.’ He wanted the ball, he made good decisions when he cleared it, he did not lose a header. I think the little lad for them tried to elbow him and he just looked at him. You are getting a real rock of a man.

