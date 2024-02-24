Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dale came from 2-0 down in the second-half to earn a point and end their four-game losing run.

Town led 2-0 through goals from Tom Naylor and Will Grigg but the visitors, who had the better chances in the first-half, were level with 10 minutes remaining.

It has been a tough week for Rochdale off the pitch, with the future of the club beyond March in doubt, so McNulty was delighted his players showed a positive attitude.

Rochdale boss Jimmy McNulty.

“I am really proud of all the players,” he said.

"We only took a point here today but we feel like we could have won. We feel like it was a really good performance.

"We were probably disappointed at half-time that we weren’t ahead because we had some good chances. We looked menacing and secure even though we came under some pressure from Chesterfield but that is to be expected because they are the soon-to-be champions.

"We conceded two goals from nothing really, set-piece moments. I have got sympathy for the team because Chesterfield have scored so many goals from set-pieces this season. On the side of the pitch I wasn’t surprised.”

The result leaves Rochdale in 13th but they are just four points above the relegation zone.

"To be 2-0 down here we could easily give up but it was an amazing comeback,” McNulty added.