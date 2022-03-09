Former Derby County, Burton Albion and Notts County goalkeeper signs for Ilkeston Town

Saul Deeney in action for Burton Albion at Manchester United in 2006.

Derry-born Deeney, 38, began his career with Notts County and played 42 Football League games for the Magpies, his spell also including a loan move to Ilkeston Town in the 2001/2002 season, before moving on to Burton Albion where he starred in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United in 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second spells with both Notts County and Burton followed, as did a period of time with Derby County under Nigel Clough where he featured three times in the Championship.

After a short time with Institute in Northern Ireland, Deeney returned to England to play for Basford United and most recently Coalville Town, from whom he has now been loaned to Ilkeston for the remainder of the campaign.