Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says it will take time for new partnerships to grow in his Chesterfield side.

The Spireites have made 12 new additions over the summer and some key players are only just returning from injury. They also have some young players learning their trade at this level for the first time.

With that in mind, Cook expects it to take a bit of time for new partnerships to develop.

He explained: “We felt we made a good start to the season but the last two games have probably been a little bit disappointing in terms of performances to say the least. With two lads making their debut last week, and a few changes, we are going to be ring-rusty at times, of course we are.

“We always speak about when teams are a little bit ahead of you, we are not on about individual players or talent, we are just on about coached together and played together. My big thing on the pitch is partnerships, I love partnerships developing, we are still seeing lads play together for the first time and we will see that again tomorrow (against Doncaster Rovers).

“We are probably going to have two debutants again tomorrow, which after eight, nine, 10 games of a season we must be the only team in the country who keep getting debutants so the partnerships will take time to grow.”

Cook has previously said he is still searching for his best starting line-up but he has full confidence in his squad.

He added: “What I don’t doubt is the calibre of player we possess at the club, we have got good players, we are just tinkering now with how teams are stopping us playing and stuff like that, which all managers and coaches go through.

“Our pursuit now is to put a team out on the pitch that this club has been proud of and our supporters can travel away from home, not like we did at Port Vale, where that was not good enough, but a team where our supporters clap you off at the end because what they view is plenty good enough for them to pay their money to travel.”