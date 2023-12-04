'Ridiculously tough' - Chesterfield manager Paul Cook reacts to Watford FA Cup draw
The Spireites secured their place in the third round for a third straight year after beating League One Leyton Orient 1-0 on Sunday.
Town, who have banked £117,000 in prize money from the competition so far, now face a trip to Championship Watford in January, with £105,000 up for grabs.
The clash at Vicarage Road, which will take place over the weekend of January 6-7, means the Blues’ away league game at Dagenham and Redbridge will have to be rescheduled.
“I think today we saw that when you get pressure on the ball high up the pitch it allows you to defend with a high line. I thought we did that really well,” Cook told the BBC.
"There were not a load of chances in the game, it was not a case where we massively deserved to win, the margins in football can sometimes be small, it has certainly gone our way today.
"When you have had a few years like our fans have, today is great. They can have a few pints now and be really happy.
"We are delighted to be in the third round. We have got a ridiculously tough tie at Watford, but we will go there and really enjoy it.”
Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday against Southport in the FA Trophy third round.