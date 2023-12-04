'Ridiculously tough' - Chesterfield manager Paul Cook reacts to Watford FA Cup draw

Paul Cook says Chesterfield have got a ‘ridiculously tough’ tie in the next round of the FA Cup.

The Spireites secured their place in the third round for a third straight year after beating League One Leyton Orient 1-0 on Sunday.

Town, who have banked £117,000 in prize money from the competition so far, now face a trip to Championship Watford in January, with £105,000 up for grabs.

The clash at Vicarage Road, which will take place over the weekend of January 6-7, means the Blues’ away league game at Dagenham and Redbridge will have to be rescheduled.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I think today we saw that when you get pressure on the ball high up the pitch it allows you to defend with a high line. I thought we did that really well,” Cook told the BBC.

"There were not a load of chances in the game, it was not a case where we massively deserved to win, the margins in football can sometimes be small, it has certainly gone our way today.

"When you have had a few years like our fans have, today is great. They can have a few pints now and be really happy.

"We are delighted to be in the third round. We have got a ridiculously tough tie at Watford, but we will go there and really enjoy it.”