'Rich vein of form' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for Hartlepool United clash

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Hartlepool United.
The Spireites have been involved in the FA Cup and FA Trophy in the last two weeks but their attention turns back to the league this weekend at Victoria Park.
Let’s take a look at how they could line-up for this one...
1. Harry Tyrer - GK
The Everton loanee sat out both cup games against Leyton Orient and Southport but he should return for this one. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
Mandeville has done a grand job at right-back but I think most people would prefer to see him play higher up. Sheckleford has looked sharp in recent weeks. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Ash Palmer - CB
At this stage we don't know if Williams (thigh) is available for selection but he is back running. Palmer has been a rock so it might be harsh to drop him anyway. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes - CB
He's started every league game under Paul Cook and there's no reason to think he won't again at the weekend. Photo: Catherine Ivill