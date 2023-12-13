News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield travel to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

'Rich vein of form' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for Hartlepool United clash

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday when they travel to Hartlepool United.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:06 GMT

The Spireites have been involved in the FA Cup and FA Trophy in the last two weeks but their attention turns back to the league this weekend at Victoria Park.

Let’s take a look at how they could line-up for this one...

The Everton loanee sat out both cup games against Leyton Orient and Southport but he should return for this one.

1. Harry Tyrer - GK

The Everton loanee sat out both cup games against Leyton Orient and Southport but he should return for this one.

Mandeville has done a grand job at right-back but I think most people would prefer to see him play higher up. Sheckleford has looked sharp in recent weeks.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

Mandeville has done a grand job at right-back but I think most people would prefer to see him play higher up. Sheckleford has looked sharp in recent weeks.

At this stage we don't know if Williams (thigh) is available for selection but he is back running. Palmer has been a rock so it might be harsh to drop him anyway.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

At this stage we don't know if Williams (thigh) is available for selection but he is back running. Palmer has been a rock so it might be harsh to drop him anyway.

He's started every league game under Paul Cook and there's no reason to think he won't again at the weekend.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

He's started every league game under Paul Cook and there's no reason to think he won't again at the weekend.

