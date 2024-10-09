Chesterfield suffered play-off heartache against Notts County on penalties at Wembley in 2023.

Chesterfield will be out to get one over rivals Notts County this weekend.

The Magpies beat the Spireites on penalties at Wembley in the 2023 National League play-off final.

Town were the better team on the day and led twice but they suffered a painful loss on spot-kicks.

But thankfully the Blues followed Notts into League Two a year later after cruising to the National League title in style.

This Saturday the two sides lock horns again in what should be a mouth-watering occasion.

Fixtures between the two clubs in recent years have always lived up to expectations and they have always been feisty.

And although Notts have a different manager and players from that day at Wembley, there is still likely to be some needle as the teams clash in front of an expected sell-out crowd and the Sky Sports cameras at SMH Group Stadium (12.30pm kick-off).

"It is nothing that Notts County did on the day – they beat us fair and square – but it would be great to get a little bit of revenge,” Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb said. “It is a local derby and there is always a bit of needle between the supporters. The last time they beat us in the most painful way so we will be looking to get our own back, but we will have a very good Notts County team rolling into town.”

In terms of team news, Chesterfield will assess Devan Tanton, who has not been involved in the last two games, while they will also see how John Fleck gets on in training.

Town are currently 12th in the table after 10 games, while Notts County are fifth.