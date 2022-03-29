Chesterfield have three players inside the National League's list of top 20 bad boys.

Revealed: The National League's top 20 dirty footballers - including three Chesterfield, two Barnet and two Yeovil Town players

Chesterfield had their disciplinary issues this season – in fact they are ranked as the worst in the National League.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:15 am

But how do their players compare individually to the rest of the league and which player has fallen foul of the referee the most?

Here we have the list of the 20 most penalised players, thanks to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Each player is given one point for a booking, three for a double booking and five for a straight red.

1. Will Evans (Boreham Wood) - 13pts

The Borehamwood defender has seven yellows and two double bookings in 29 games.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Jeff King (Chesterfield) - 12 pts

Jeff King has seven yellows and a straight red this season.

Photo: JPI media

3. Joe McNerney (Woking) - 11pts

Joe McNerney has six bookings and a straight red in 17 games this season.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Remy Clerima (Maidenhead United) - 11pts

Defender Remy Clerima has six yellows and a straight red in 24 matches.

Photo: Getty Images

