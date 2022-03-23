Harry Arter is valued at £1.8m and is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest at Notts County. He has the highest value in the National League.

Revealed: Here is the most valuable starting XI in the National League - including Notts County's star midfielders and a trio from Woking and Barnet

New figures published by the transfermarkt.co.uk website have revealed how much the most expensive starting line-up in the National League would cost.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:02 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:06 am

The line-up features a host of experienced former Football League and loan players, with Notts County’s former Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter leading the list of most valuable players at £1.8m.

But how good would this team – which has a 4-3-3 formation, actually be if it took to the field for a match?

Check out this side and give us your verdict.

Get all the latest Chesterfield FC news here.

1. Ellery Balcombe (Bromley)

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is currently on loan from Brentford. He has a value of £270,000.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Teddy Howe (Barnet)

The Barnet right-back has a value of £135,000 and comes with plenty of experience following spells with Reading, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Reiss Greenidge (Barnet)

Reiss Greenidge has a value of £180,000 and is currently on loan from Bolton.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

4. Sam Woods (Barnet)

Former Plymouth defender Sam Woods continues Barnet's dominance of our defence. He also has a £180,000 valuation.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
National LeagueNotts CountyWokingFootball LeagueBournemouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3