Spireites boss James Rowe is looking forward to fans returning on Saturday.

For the first time in 14 months Town supporters will be allowed back in the ground to watch their team.

Saturday will be Rowe’s 34th match as manager but the first with crowds at the Technique.

It will also be the first home game with fans since the community trust took over the club last summer.

There will be a 3,000 sell-out and the boss hopes Chesterfield can use the energy of the supporters to help them collect a vital three points in the hunt to clinch a play-off spot.

“I can’t wait,” Rowe said.

“The messages I have been receiving have been outstanding.

“There is a real togetherness, that is clear.

“I am sure the lucky ones who have got the tickets can’t wait for the game to get started.

“It has been a bizarre season, there has been a lot of things going on. We have certainly had our hurdles to overcome but it is great to be in this position.

“If fans were to come back into the stadium one of the main objectives was to have something to play for with hope and we have certainly got that tomorrow when they come in.

“It will be a day to remember I am sure.”

Town need a win to keep their play-off hopes alive going into the last day of the season

When asked if the fans could make the difference tomorrow, he added: “Without a doubt, it generates energy, it generates that extra yard, they are going to have to play their part tomorrow, we really need to make sure we play with an energy that matches the supporters’.

“I know it is going to be very noisy because I have been here before as an opposition assistant manager so I know what it is like and I am sure it is going to be going off tomorrow.