Retro: These brilliant pictures show youngsters coming from far and wide to enjoy a Festival of Football in New Tupton, Derbyshire

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:27 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:22 BST
The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has always been popular with kids across the region and wider UK area.

Here we had past to a past event which saw over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s taking part.

These are just some of the kids who made the event a success story and celebrate the joy of junior football.

Let us know your memories of taking part in junior football events via our social media channels.

Action from the U13 competition.

1. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Action from the U13 competition.

2. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Action from the U13 competition.

3. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Action from the U13 competition.

4. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

