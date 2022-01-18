Derek Niven scored what was to be the winner in the 67th minute after Georgios Samaras had given City the lead.

Retro: The day Chesterfield humbled Manchester City in the League Cup

Manchester City have become the dominant force in England football over the last decade.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:00 am

But back in the mid 2000’s they were not quite the powerhouse that they are now. And on 20th September 2006, they were on the end of a good old fashioned cup upset after facing Chesterfield at Saltergate.

Here’s just a few pictures from that great night for Spireites. Were you at the game and, if so, what are your memories of that night?

1. Mark Allott battles with Bernardo Corradi

A crowd of 7,960 packed into Saltergate to watch Chesterfield win the League Cup second round tie.

2. Paul Hall tangles with Stephen Jordan

The Man City team didn't have the superstars that it does now, but Chesterfield still faced a strong team that night with Nicky Weaver Micah Richards, Joey Barton, Dietmar Hamann and Trevor Sinclair amongst the City line-up.

3. Caleb Folan v Trevor Sinclair

The Chesterfield line-up that night was Barry Roche, Alex Bailey, Aaron Downes, Reuben Hazell, Phil Picken, Derek Niven, Mark Allott, Paul Hall, Kevan Hurst, Caleb Folan and Paul Shaw.

4. Caleb Folan Chesterfield celebrates

Caleb Folan levelled for Chesterfield on 51 minutes after Georgios Samaras had given City a lead at half-time.

