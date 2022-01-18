But back in the mid 2000’s they were not quite the powerhouse that they are now. And on 20th September 2006, they were on the end of a good old fashioned cup upset after facing Chesterfield at Saltergate.
Here’s just a few pictures from that great night for Spireites. Were you at the game and, if so, what are your memories of that night?
1. Mark Allott battles with Bernardo Corradi
A crowd of 7,960 packed into Saltergate to watch Chesterfield win the League Cup second round tie.
Photo: Mark Thompson
2. Paul Hall tangles with Stephen Jordan
The Man City team didn't have the superstars that it does now, but Chesterfield still faced a strong team that night with Nicky Weaver Micah Richards, Joey Barton, Dietmar Hamann and Trevor Sinclair amongst the City line-up.
Photo: Mark Thompson
3. Caleb Folan v Trevor Sinclair
The Chesterfield line-up that night was Barry Roche, Alex Bailey, Aaron Downes, Reuben Hazell, Phil Picken, Derek Niven, Mark Allott, Paul Hall, Kevan Hurst, Caleb Folan and Paul Shaw.
Photo: Mark Thompson
4. Caleb Folan Chesterfield celebrates
Caleb Folan levelled for Chesterfield on 51 minutes after Georgios Samaras had given City a lead at half-time.
Photo: Mark Thompson