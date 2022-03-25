Drew Talbot celebrates after scoring his first for the Spireites in 2009.

RETRO GALLERY: Notts County v Chesterfield over the last 25 years

Chesterfield head to Notts County on Saturday for the latest cross-county derby between the two sides.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:35 am

Here, we’ve dipped into our archives to look back at some photos from matches between the sides at Meadow Lane over the last 25 years, with a few fan photos in there too, so see which players and matches you can remember and if you recognise anyone in the stands.

1. Notts County v Chesterfield retro

Chesterfield's Chris O'Grady battles with County's Terry Hawkridge in 2017.

2. Notts County v Chesterfield retro

Chesterfield's Dion Donohue has a shot on goal in 2017.

3. Notts County v Chesterfield retro

Chesterfield fans at Meadow Lane in 2017.

4. Notts County v Chesterfield retro

County's Andy Hughes takes on the Chesterfield defence in 1999.

