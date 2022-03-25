Here, we’ve dipped into our archives to look back at some photos from matches between the sides at Meadow Lane over the last 25 years, with a few fan photos in there too, so see which players and matches you can remember and if you recognise anyone in the stands.
Chesterfield's Chris O'Grady battles with County's Terry Hawkridge in 2017.
Chesterfield's Dion Donohue has a shot on goal in 2017.
Chesterfield fans at Meadow Lane in 2017.
County's Andy Hughes takes on the Chesterfield defence in 1999.
