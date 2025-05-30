Matlock score against Ilkeston in 2007.Matlock score against Ilkeston in 2007.
RETRO GALLERY: Check out our photos from local derbies involving some of our non-league clubs over the last 20 years

By Mark Duffy
Published 30th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:49 BST
North and Mid-Derbyshire football fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to who to watch on a Saturday afternoon, with so many excellent non-league clubs across the patch.

And it can get really interesting on the occasions they face each other, with lots of cracking local derbies having been fought out over the years.

We’ve gone through our digital photo archive to bring you a selection of photos from matches over the last 20 years. See if you recognise any of the players taking part.

Also featured are some of friendly games involving Chesterfield.

Alfreton v Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly in 2007

Alfreton v Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly in 2007

Alfreton v Ilkeston in 2007

Alfreton v Ilkeston in 2007

Alfreton host Matlock Town in 2017.

Alfreton host Matlock Town in 2017.

Belper Town host Matlock in 2017.

Belper Town host Matlock in 2017.

