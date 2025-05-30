RETRO GALLERY: Check out our photos from local derbies involving some of our non-league clubs over the last 20 years

And it can get really interesting on the occasions they face each other, with lots of cracking local derbies having been fought out over the years.

We’ve gone through our digital photo archive to bring you a selection of photos from matches over the last 20 years. See if you recognise any of the players taking part.

Also featured are some of friendly games involving Chesterfield.

1 . Derbyshire local derbies gallery Alfreton v Chesterfield in a pre-season friendly in 2007 Photo: . Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire local derbies gallery Alfreton v Ilkeston in 2007 Photo: . Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire local derbies gallery Alfreton host Matlock Town in 2017. Photo: . Photo Sales

4 . Derbyshire local derbies gallery Belper Town host Matlock in 2017. Photo: . Photo Sales