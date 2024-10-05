Dilan Markanday celebrates Chesterfield's second equaliser.

Chesterfield were forced to come from behind twice to secure their fourth home draw of the campaign against an impressive Walsall side.

The Spireites fell behind from Nathan Lowe before Darren Oldaker’s free-kick levelled before half-time. Chesterfield fell behind early in the second-half to another effort from Lowe, before Dilan Markanday scored his third of the campaign to rescue a point for the home side.

There were five changes for the Spireites from the draw with Bromley The biggest surprise is in goal as Ryan Boot was replaced by Newcastle United loanee Max Thompson, who was making his Spireites league debut. Also missing were Michael Jacobs, Vontae Daly-Campbell, Jamie Grimes, & Ryan Colclough, the latter three dropping to the bench.

In front a crowd of 9,035 and following a cagey start with both sets of players struggling to keep their feet on a lush surface. It was Walsall who broke the deadlock when Darren Oldaker placed a backpass towards Thompson, but the midfielder didn’t realise that Saddlers striker Jamille Matt was lurking. The veteran striker’s shot was saved intially by Thompson, but the follow-up was converted by Nathan Lowe.

Oldaker soon had redemption when David Okagbue’s back pass was handled by Walsall goalkeeper, Tommy Simpkin. Referee Sebastian Stockbridge gave an indirect free kick and Oldaker curled a lovely effort into the net following Naylor’s touch. It was midfielder’s second goal of the season on the stroke of half-time.

Chesterfield made the worst possible start in the second half when a throughball caught the Spireites defence napping and Lowe pounced to cooly slot home his and Walsall’s second of the game.

The Spireites were constantly being caught on the counter-attack and Walsall nearly extended their lead when Lowe fed the ball to Lakin who shot over the bar. Thompson saved well from a Matt strike which prompted Paul Cook to make four substitutions.

One of those changes Ryan Colclough contributed to Chesterfield’s equaliser when his scooped cross saw the ball re-cycled into the penalty area where Dilan Markanday swept the ball home for his third goal in as many home matches.

Despite the equaliser, Chesterfield failed to push further for a winner, only a Colclough effort which sailed over the bar was enough to trouble the Walsall back-line as both sides shared the spoils. The visitors go top of the table, while Paul Cook’s men sit two points away from the playoff positions.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Mandeville (Colclough,63), Dunkley, Araujo (Berry,63), Gordon; Naylor, Oldaker (Metcalfe, 63); Markanday (Daly-Campbell, 88), Banks, Dobra; Grigg (Madden, 63).

Unused subs: Boot, Grimes.