Renishaw top Chesterfield Sunday League table after a thrilling win over Bolsover

Shinnon beat Spotted Frog 5-2 in Division Three.

Ryan Hancock, Karl Knowles and Adam Sydall shared Renishaw’s goals in their 6-3 win, scoring two goals apiece in their fifth win of the campaign.

Their advantage is a slim one however as they are ahead of Newton George and Dragon on goal difference alone as George and Dragon beat New Whitt Social by three goals to one whilst just a point behind are AFC Newbold who started the day on top before being hammered 6-1 by Doe Lea who produced a magnificent performance to dent Newbold’s title hopes.

Perry Richards and Joe Newton caused Newbold problems throughout the game with Richards firing in three goals, Newton two. Lee Clay was also on target for the winners.

Shinnon defend a corner. Pics by Martin Roberts.

In the division’s other game Clowne Wanderers and Brampton Gas Bar and Bites shared four goals and the points in a 2-2 draw. Liam Vardy and Liam Pritchard found the net for Wanderers, Jack Abbott-Cragg and Conor Bendall replying for B.G.B.B.

Butchers Arms brushed aside the challenge of Brampton Moor Rovers to remain in pole position in HKL TWO, cruising to an emphatic 6-1 victory in which Aiden McTighe led the way with a well taken treble.

Rovers will no doubt be glad to see the back of the hat trick man who scored twice against them in their previous meeting on his Arms debut. Joe Robb, Aiden Baker and Dan Shelbourne were also amongst the goals for Butchers.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves are in second place despite being held to a goal less draw at Britannia Tupton. Hollingwood Athletic played well in their game at Eastwood Park against Hasland Club and were rewarded with a 3-1 victory as Marc Bright, Logan Liggins and Jake Vernon were amongst the goals.

Rhys Wallhead gets the congratulations for his second goal.

Crown Killamarsh travelled to Pilsley Community in search of three points and claimed them as they won the game by 3-0.

Mutton’s impressive season continued as the HKL THREE leaders maintained their one hundred per cent winning record with an 8-3 win at Newbold Community Football Training.

Liam Waller was on fire in the win, hitting a super hat trick and not to be outdone Aiden Ordidge repeated the feat himself. Josh Scully and Josh Brown joined them on the scoresheet with a goal each. It was a special day for Shinnon’s Rhys Wallhead as he celebrated his birthday in style by hitting a treble in his side’s 5-2 win over Spotted Frog, his second treble in seven days, David Kirk also had a good day, scoring Shinnon’s other two goals.

Glapwell Gladiators remain in title contention on the back of their 5-1 win over Boot and Shoe whilst Dronfield Town also scored five at the expense of opponents Rangers whom they beat 5-2, Kane Snell yet another HKL THREE player to hit hat-trick on the day, Matt Crowe and Josh Devereux also finding the net for Town.

Shinnon won a seven goal thriller.

Derbyshire Peaks have found the going tough in their first season as a Chesterfield Sunday League side but on Sunday they finally secured their first win of the season in FOUR.

It was a good one as well as opponents Tibshelf Community are in third place in the division and had only lost twice prior to kick off. The scorers of the important goals were Dan Nash, Mathew Radcliffe, Will Slack and substitute Lewis Hodgkinson.

Apollo were in top goal scoring form as they blew away John Pye FC with a top class performance that saw them win 8-1. Kyle Turner joined the list of November the 14 hat-trick men in this game in which Corey Bluff, Nathan Watson, Josh Wood, Jordan Collins and Will Green also scored for the Barlborough based club.

The side all of the above are chasing are leaders Espial who tasted defeat seven days previously for the first time this season and they dropped points again as they were held to a 3-3 draw by second placed Contact Club. Sam Allen, Ant Stray and Jordan Timmons scored for Espial, Dec Healey, Dale Jones and Julian Lawrence for Contact.

In HKL FIVE neither of the top two, Barlow Kingston Rovers or Carr Vale Utd were in contention but there was still plenty of action and no more so than at Coal Aston where Dronfield Wanderers and Brimington put on a fine goal scoring show, rattling in nine goals between them.

Five of them were scored by the visitors with Connor Yates being yet another three goal man, his strikes added to by veteran Paul Buxton and Steve Orwin.

Wanderers scorers were Ken Cameron, twice, Dave Cameron and Andy Hibberd. Clay Cross Utd won for the second time this season defeating Hasland Community by 4-0 whilst Newbold Community Football Training Youth were also successful, Newbold’s Ben Burrell completing another hat trick in his sides 3-0 win at Spartans.

The top two in SIX were both winners. Leaders Brampton Rovers travelled to play AFC Creswell and just shaded a close game, winning by the odd goal in five, Jack Bannister-Headley scoring twice.

In another tight game at Back Lane second placed Palterton Sporting took on local rivals Bolsover Town Reserves and beat them again by the odd goal, this time in seven. Walkers Wanderers began the season slowly but they are now beginning to build up momentum helped by their easy 7-1 win at Spartans Reserves in which Will Hegarty was superb, scoring four of his teams goals, Dalton Cooper, Joe Walker and Kyle Alston scoring the rest.