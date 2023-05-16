​Renishaw MW and Mutton progress to Alma Cup final

Renishaw Miners Welfare, who have already clinched the HKL ONE title, took on HKL TWO champions Brampton Moor Rovers in an intriguing tie as they looked to keep their hopes of a league and cup double alive.

​Both sides have had outstanding league seasons, losing just three games between them out of the 36 played, and the game was a superb advert for Sunday League football with both sides giving their all throughout.

As was expected there was little to choose between the two sides and it took an additional 30 minutes to produce a winner after the game ended all square after 90 minutes at 2-2.

Action from Renishaw MW (in blue) against Brampton Moor Rovers. All photos by Chris Roberts.

Rovers continued to battle bravely, however in the end Renishaw added three further goals to win the game 5-2.

Joseph Glover and Callum Lytham both scored twice for the winners, James Savage once.

Awaiting Renishaw in the final will be Mutton FC who took on Butchers Arms, both sides promoted to the top flight last season.

Mutton are currently third in the table and a point from their final league game would see them finish as runners up whilst Arms have finished in eighth place.

Players from both sides battle for possession.

Despite having registered 21 league points fewer, Butchers proved to be a tough nut to crack before eventually losing by the odd goal in three.

In HKL ONE, Crown Killamarsh achieved a rate success as they beat Pilsley Community 3-1.

Clowne Wanderers took on last season’s league champions Newton George and Dragon and two Aaron Sennett-Neilson goals plus a third from substitute Matt Robson earned them a 3-1 win, Cameron Pinnick scoring for Newton.

Just one game in HKL TWO and it turned out to be a nine-goal thriller, Hollingwood Athletic Bering Sotted Frog 5-4 in their penultimate league game.

Renishaw score one of their five goals.

It’s taken a long time coming but in HKL THREE Rose and Crown Brampton won their first league game of the season and fine one it was, with a 4-0 win over Shinnon adding three points to their only point of the season so far.

Likewise in HKL FOUR, there was just one game and it too was a nine-goal thriller, Tupton winning 5-4 at Hasland Community.

HKL FIVE champions Steelmelters suffered only their second defeat of the season at the hands of Clowne Comets.

This was a great win for Comets for whom Jordan Coates, Louie Hodkin and Sam Hydes scored as they ran out winners by the odd goal in five.

Brampton celebrate scoring.

Grassmoor Sports were in fine fettle in HKL FIVE, beating Chatsworth Cup finalists Spartans Reserves 8-3.

Brady Parker has been in fine form recently and he scored two of Sports’ eight, Taylor Siddall and Rick Fullwood also scored doubles, Barry Hurt and Jacob Robb one apiece.