Renishaw hit seven to maintain lead at the top

Action from the Division Four game between Clay Cross Utd (maroon) and Royal Oak Whitwell.

In a game which they dominated, they were joined on the scoresheet by Christian Savage, Karl Knowles and Jamie Danns and have now won seven and drawn one of their eight games to date.

New Whittington Newbold’s three game winning run came to an abrupt halt as they were beaten 6-3 at Britannia who are second behind Renishaw. Charlie Dawes proved to be Britannia’s main threat, hitting a fine hat-trick. Louis Siddall, Isaac Godinho and Curtis Birchall did find the net NWN but further goals from Nico DeGirolamo, Kurtis Morley and Nathan Thomas secured victory for Britannia.

Defending champions Newton George and Dragon only won one of their first three league games this season but ominously for the rest of the competition a 2-0 win over Butchers Arms was their third on the bounce and leaves them in fifth place behind Doe Lea, whose Sam Kelly fired in a superb treble to help them to a 4-2 win over Crown Killamarsh, Perry Richards adding goal number four, Tim Garfoot and David Sills scoring for Crown.

Clay Cross and Royal Oak Whitwell do battle.

An excellent 4-3 win in a seven-goal thriller at Clowne Wanderers for Mutton leaves Mutton, in their first season in the leagues top division, in third place.

In HKL TWO Brampton Moor Rovers are four points clear at the top of the division following their straightforward 6-1 win over Rangers.

Hepthorne Lane moved up to third in the division behind Clowne Wanderers Reserves, who didn’t play, by virtue of a 2-0 win over Brampton Barrel in a close encounter that was decided by Billy Brooks and Matt Edinboro’s goals.

Veteran Neil Grayson was on target for Arkwright Town Blues along with Jack Shipman and Sam Smith as they eased to a 3-1 victory over strugglers Espial.

A Josh Parfitt double plus further goals from Ryan Boler and Adam Plant earned Glapwell Gladiators a 4-1 win over Hollingwood Athletic and fourth place in the table.

Just one point separates the top three in HKL THREE following Bolsover Town Seniors and Dizzy Duck’s 4-4 draw and Hasland Club’s 2-0 win over Staveley Town.

Town and Dizzy Duck went into their game in really good form and a tight game was expected and it turned out to be just that as they both scored four times with Josh Devereux, Kane Snell, William Whitehead and Josh Adams on target for the Ducks.

Meanwhile, Ben Mallinder and Andy Topham found the net for Hasland Club against Staveley Town as they went third.

Green United suffered a heavy defeat seven days previously and were looking to bounce back at Palterton Sporting Club however it was not to be as Sporting put six past them to win 6-2. On target for Sporting were Grant Bannister, Tom Harrison, Dan Kerlin, Kurtis Alsop, James Rigby and Gareth Ward.

Boot and Shoe comfortably beat opponents Rose and Crown and as far as the scoring was concerned it was a family affair for Boot and Shoe as Elliott Nunn scored a well-taken hat-trick and Luke Nunn and Harvey Nunn scored one each, Bradley Stoneham adding Boot and Shoe’s other two goals.

Brampton Victoria we’re 2-0 winners at Grassmoor Sports, Cameron Hutton and Oliver Papworth on target whilst Paul Bicknall, John Neal and Jack Shaw scored in Brampton Victoria’s 3-1 win at Creswell Barnet.

Dronfield Wanderers’ odd goal in five win in a very tight game at Spartans’ Hollingwood home helped them to secure a four point lead at the top of HKL Four.

Behind them, three clubs all have the same number of points, with a fourth one point fewer. Closest to them on goal difference is Poolsbrook Town who raced to an 8-1 win over Brimington on Sunday. Will Hegarty proved to be the biggest thorn in Brimington’s side scoring three times in the win, Kyle Perrins added two goals, Nathan Watts, Ellis Everett and Logan Hewitt one each.

Clay Cross Utd beat Royal Oak Whitwell 3-0 whilst Brampton Rovers were beaten 3-2 at Tibshelf Community for whom Conan Brooks, Jack Maltby and Nathan Taylor scored.

Also in FOUR Barlborough drew 1-1 with Hasland Community, Josh Bennett scoring for Barlborough, Callum Harrison for Community.

Steelmelters are now eight points clear at the top of HKL FIVE following a 9-2 rout at opponents Wingfield White Hart. Luke Noble was the headline maker hammering three of his side’s goals with Steven Alan Rogers and Tom Keown scoring twice, Matt Towndrow and Jason Bradley once.

Jaden Mitchell-Bent was very much an impact sub in John Pye’s 13-1 thrashing of Hasland Community Reserves, coming off the bench to grab a hat-trick, however starter Archie Shannon beat him to the leading scorer’s berth by hitting four goals. They were both joined by Tyler Martin, Josh O’Connor, Kieran Purcell, Will Tomlinson and Lewis Brown who scored one each.

Joseph Walker starred in Walkers Wanderers’ 5-2 victory at Spartans Reserves, scoring three of his side’s goals along with Dan Griffith and Declan Poskett who both scored one.