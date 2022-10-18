Action from Grassmoor Sports Res (in red) against Walkers Wanderers. All photos by Martin Roberts.

They now hold a one point advantage over Britannia, both teams having played five games, whilst Doe Lea are now fifth.

Newton George and Dragon, who are defending the title, recorded their first win, beating Mutton 3-0.

New Whittington Newbold’s Jake Adlington, Joe Robb, Alex Shaw and Reece Shaw earned them a 4-2 victory over Clowne Wanderers, their second win in seven days, while Kieran Taylor hit the winner for Crown Killamarsh at Pilsley Community.

Sam Gilthorpe hit an excellent treble for table-toppers Brampton Moor Rovers in their 4-3 victory over Espial in HKL TWO. Kyle Hebdige scored Rovers’ fourth, Alex Ferreday, Jon Hailey and Craig Marples on the scoresheet for Espial.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves are second, following their 2-1 win over Spotted Frog in which Carl Longmore and Chris Shelton scored the winning goals. They move above Brampton Barrel who played out a goalless draw with Hollingwood Athletic.

Billy Brooks helped himself to four goals in Hepthorne Lane’s 6-4 win over Arkwright Town.

Bolsover Town Seniors romped to a 7-2 victory at Rose and Crown Brampton in HKL THREE which moved them to the top on goal difference above Green United, who recorded an impressive 4-3 win at Staveley Town in which Declan Blackburn scored twice, Jordan Green and Cory Tingay once.

Boot and Shoe had a 2-1 victory over Dizzy Duck with goals from subs Louis McAndrew and Bradley Stoneham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane Gregory hit a hat-trick for Brampton Victoria in their 6-3 win over Shinnon, Oliver Dawson, Luke Greaves and Cameron Hutton added to Gregory’s treble.

Dronfield Wanderers’ 3-1 win over Brampton Rovers moved them above Royal Oak Whitwell to the top of the table on goal difference after Royal Oak were beaten 3-2 by Hasland Community for whom Carl Germany scored twice, Joe Palmer once in HKL FOUR.

Tupton suffered their fifth defeat in five games as they were beaten 2-1 by Brimington, Adam Boyd and Brad Jaques with the winning goals.

Spartans handed out a 7-2 drubbing to Tibshelf Community with Kirk Bradshaw scoring twice to be amongst the goals along with Josh Walker, Jordan Lee-McDonald and Liam Ainger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An action packed game at Barlborough where Poolsbrook Town were the visitors saw the home team come out on top 5-4 despite Kyle Perrin’s hat-trick for Town. For the winners Lewis Redman and Matt Hobson both scored twice, Dan Hodson once.

In HKL FIVE Steelmelters thrashed Dronfield 9-1. Davy Francis and Steve Rogers led the onslaught, Francis scoring a hat-trick, Rogers a brace, Harry Aitkin, Matt Towndrow, Tome Keown and Luke Noble one as Steelmelters go five points clear at the top.

John Pye are second following a 2-2 draw at Wingfield White Hart for whom Scott Hegarty and Dale Young scored.

Two Andy Woolvern goal plus a third from Luke James earned Grassmoor Sports Reserves a 3-0 win over Walkers Wanderers whilst Spartans Reserves won 1-0 at Hasland Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad