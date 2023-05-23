News you can trust since 1855
​Renishaw do the double in Alma Cup win

​This season’s Dey and Co Alma Cup Final took place on Friday at the home of Staveley Miners Welfare FC and it featured 2022-23 League Champions Renishaw Miners Welfare and Mutton FC, who finished in third place behind Renishaw in the league.
By Alan Evill
Published 23rd May 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 14:38 BST

In the league, Renishaw did the double over Mutton but found themselves down by two goals to nil through goals from Jordan Hendley and Tom Suter.

However, Renishaw were not about to miss out on an opportunity of completing a league and cup double without a fight and thanks to goals from Joe Glover, Karl Knowles and substitute Adam Sydall, they turned the game on its head to complete a memorable victory and a league and cup double.

Mutton FC were in action two days following their defeat in the Alma Cup Final as they took on Crown Killamarsh in the final HKL ONE game of the season and as on Friday, they were unsuccessful as they were beaten 3-0.

Renishaw MW skipper Ryan Spinks receives the Alma Cup.Renishaw MW skipper Ryan Spinks receives the Alma Cup.
Hepthorne Lane completed the HKL TWO season with a superb 7-1 victory at Hollingwood Athletic, claiming the runners up position in the division behind champions Brampton Moor Rovers.

On a dramatic day in HKL THREE, Dizzy Duck needed a victory to move above leaders Boot and Shoe to win the league.

As it turned out they could not have done it in a more emphatic way as they romped to an 8-1 victory over Hasland Club.

Matt Crowe and substitute Aaron Carrington both scored twice, their efforts added to with goals from Josh Devereux, Luke Perry, Will Whitehead and Oliver Swale.

Brampton Victoria and Grassmoor Sports shared four goals and the points.

There was high drama in HKL FOUR as Brampton Rovers, needing a win at Spartans to leapfrog Dronfield to claim the title, did exactly that, winning a tight game by the odd goal in three to become champions.

*With this season wrapped up, if anyone wishes to enter a team into the Chesterfield & District Sunday League for next season, please contact league secretary Colin Sedgwick on 07730 131873